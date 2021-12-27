Darren Brady Returns, Steelheads Sign Conor Landrigan

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have received forward Darren Brady from the Abbotsford Canucks following his PTO release last week and signed forward Conor Landrigan to a Standard Player Contract (SPC), Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Monday.

Brady, 25, played two games with AHL Abbotsford with his AHL debut coming on December 18 in Henderson. The Lake Orion, Mich. native played 21 games with the Steelheads prior to his first-career AHL call-up, posting four goals and 10 assists for 14 points with 25 penalty minutes, one power play goal and a plus-six rating. He leads all Steelheads defenseman in scoring and shares the second-most helpers overall on the team, setting career-bests in all scoring categories. He made his ECHL debut with the Rapid City Rush on Feb. 12, 2021 and posted two assists in 36 games with Rapid City during the 2021-22 season, his first professional year, while also earning a pair of assists in eight games with the Macon Mayhem (SPHL).

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot defenseman played four seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) from 2016-17 through 2019-20, tallying 36 points (10-26-36) through 135 games over four seasons. Brady was also named Captain during his senior season in 2019-20.

Landrigan, 25, played 15 games between the South Carolina Stingrays, Orlando Solar Bears and Norfolk Admirals during the 2021-22 season, posting one goal and three assists for four points with six penalty minutes. The New Tripoli, Penn. product most recently earned two assists in three games with Norfolk and netted his first goal of the year on November 12 against Atlanta. He made his professional debut on Apr. 21, 2021 with the Tulsa Oilers and scored his first-career goal in that game. In 25 ECHL contests, Landrigan owns seven points (2-5-7) with both goals coming on the power play.

The 6-foot forward played four collegiate seasons at Division III Utica College from 2017-18 through 2020-21, totaling 114 points (46-68-114) through 86 games with 62 penalty minutes. He is a two-time UCHC Player of the Year in 2019-20 and 2020-21 while earning both UCHC Rookie of the Year honors in 2017-18 and ACHA Second-Team All-American in 2019-20.

