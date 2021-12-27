Dickman Loaned to AHL Stockton
December 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Jay Dickman has been loaned to the Stockton Heat.
Dickman, 28, is in his third year as a pro. The St. Paul, Minnesota native heads up to the AHL for the first time this season. He attended training camp with the Bakersfield Condors. Dickman is having a terrific start to the year, recording 24 points (8g, 16a) in 25 games. He is tied for the longest point-streak in the league, tallying a point in 13-staight games earlier this season.
Last year, he recorded 47 points (19g, 28a) in 71 games and was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team. His best month came in February when he scored five goals, added eight assists for 13 points in 13 games and was awarded the ECHL Rookie of the Month. Dickman finished second in the rookie scoring race in points, third in goals and fifth in assists.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward was acquired in a trade during the 2019-20 season from the Indy Fuel. Dickman appeared in eight games for the Fuel, recording three points (2g-1a) before netting two points (1g-1a) in six games for the Thunder.
Prior to turning pro, Dickman played in 132 career games for Bemidji State University, collecting 55 points (30g-25a). His best season came in 2017-18 where he recorded 23 points (15g-8a) in 37 games. In 2016-17, he helped the Beavers to a Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season title.
Wichita begins the week tonight at home against Tulsa starting at 7:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman
