Weekly Roundup: Glads Ready to Ring in New Year at Home
December 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (12-11-2-1) picked up three out of four possible points last week in games against the Orlando Solar Bears (13-11-1-0) and the Jacksonville Icemen (16-8-1-1). The Glads will take on the Icemen again on the road this week before welcoming the Florida Everblades (13-7-2-3) to Gas South Arena for a three-game series around the turn of the New Year.
A Look Ahead
Atlanta will meet Jacksonville on Tuesday for another matchup at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Tuesday's engagement will be the fourth of the season between the Glads and the Icemen. Jacksonville has won two of the previous three meetings, but Atlanta has earned points in two of the three prior games as well.
The Everblades come to town on New Year's Eve for a three-game series that runs from the end of 2021 into 2022. Both clubs have won twice in the previous four encounters this season. The Glads and Blades played a three-game series in Estero, Florida in the middle of December with Florida winning twice in that span. TICKETS FOR GAME ON DEC. 31 VS FLORIDA TICKETS FOR GAME ON JAN. 1 VS FLORIDA TICKETS FOR GAME ON JAN. 2 VS FLORIDA Tuesday Triumph
The Gladiators tamed the Solar Bears 5-3 in a road victory in downtown Orlando on Dec. 21. Mike Pelech led the way for Atlanta with two goals and an assist, while Derek Nesbitt picked up a goal and an assist as well. Tim Davison added two assists from the back end.
Milestone for Nesbitt in Shootout
Captain Derek Nesbitt played in his 1000th professional game in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jacksonville Icemen. Tyler Kobryn, Mike Pelech, and Derek Topatigh all found the back of the net for Atlanta. The Glads led 3-2 until six minutes into the third period when the Icemen leveled the count at 3-3. Atlanta was unable to get a shot past Jacksonville goaltender Francois Brassard in the shootout.
