Icemen Announce Several Roster Transactions

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced the following roster transactions on Monday:

Forward Jake Elmer has been reassigned by the New York Rangers (NHL) to Hartford (AHL)

Goaltender Francois Brassard has been recalled by Hartford (AHL)

Defenseman Zach Berzolla has been recalled by Hartford (AHL)

Defenseman Brandon Fortunato has been loaned to Hartford (AHL)

Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk as been loaned to the Hershey Bears (AHL)

The Icemen have agreed to terms with forward Nick Ford and goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to a standard players contract (SPC).

The Icemen have activated defenseman Austin McEneny from the reserve and activated defenseman Jacob Friend from the Commissioner's Exempt List. Both players are now available to return to the Icemen lineup.

"At the beginning of December, we talked with our players about raising the bar and elevating their game to the next level," said Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko. "Our players responded, and our recent wins are proof of that. As a result, many of our players have earned an opportunity to move up and showcase what they can do in the American Hockey league. As a staff, we are excited for them, and we remain confident that our current group will continue to work hard to keep the momentum rolling for our club."

Nick Ford joins the Icemen from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (SPHL) where he has posted 12 pts (6g, 6a) in 14 games this season. The 6-1, 195-pound forward has also appeared in five ECHL contests split between the Florida Everblades and Adirondack Thunder from 2020-2021. Ford was a standout high-scoring player at Elmira College where he totaled 149 points (63g, 86a) in four seasons (2016-2020).

Kapelmaster joins the Icemen after making one appearance with the Worcester Railers earlier this season. Last season, Kapelmaster appeared in games with the Allen Americans and Fort Wayne Komets, while also posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.95 goals-against average with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. Kapelmaster played collegiately at Ferris State University and Robert Morris University from 2016-2020.

The Icemen are back in action on Wednesday against the South Carolina Stingrays at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

