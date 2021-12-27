Garreffa Recalled by Barracuda

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Joe Garreffa has been recalled by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. Additionally, Orlando has released goaltender Kai Edmonds, while Brad Barone has been activated from the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Garreffa, 22, has 10 points (5g-5a) in 16 games for Orlando this season, and has also skated in five contests with San Jose.

Edmonds, 21, has a 1-3-0 record in four combined appearances with Orlando and Tulsa this season, along with a 3.71 goals-against average and an .875 save percentage.

Barone, 31, has a 7-4-0 record in 13 outings with the Solar Bears, with a 2.30 GAA, a league-leading .937 save percentage and one shutout.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears visit the Everblades on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Orlando returns home to host the South Carolina Stingrays for New Bear's Eve, on Friday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

