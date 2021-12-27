Bednard and Erkamps Recalled to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Monday that goaltender Ryan Bednard and defenseman Macoy Erkamps have been recalled to the Hershey Bears. Both players signed AHL deals with Hershey this past offseason.

Bednard, 24, is being recalled to Hershey for the third time this season after call ups on December 10th and December 16th. The netminder has a 5-6 record after appearing in 11 games for the Stingrays this season, posting a 2.50 goals against average to go along with his 0.919 save percentage. The 2015 seventh round draft pick of the Florida Panthers is in his third pro season, accumulating a 0.914 save percentage and 2.63 goals against average in 70 ECHL appearances. The native of Macomb, MI appeared in one game for the Bears on December 19th against the Rochester Americans.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound netminder has spent the majority of time the last two seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, suiting up for 59 games. Bednard had multiple stints with the Springfield Thunderbirds and Syracuse Crunch of the AHL to go along with his one start this year in Hershey, posting a 5-5 record with a 3.23 goals against average and 0.900 save percentage overall.

A native of Delta, BC, Erkamps earns his first call up to the Bears after being assigned to the Lowcountry on October 14th. In the first three months of the season, the blueliner has missed the majority of games with injuries and a short stint on the Commissioner's Exempt List. In the past two seasons for South Carolina, Erkamps has appeared in 38 games, scoring twice and adding three assists.

The former WHL champion is in his sixth season of professional hockey with a fairly even split of time in the AHL and ECHL. Following a successful junior hockey career, Erkamps signed with the Binghamton Senators where he spent most of the season in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder. In 126 career AHL games with Binghamton, Belleville, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Hershey, Erkamps recorded 14 points (1 goal, 13 assists). The defenseman also spent time with Wichita, Brampton, and Wheeling in the ECHL.

The duo joins Ryan Dmowski, Jake Massie, Hunter Shepard, and Jordan Subban as current Hershey Bears that began the season with the Stingrays.

The Stingrays return to action on Wednesday, December 29th when the team heads to Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

