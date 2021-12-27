Game at Worcester Monday Night Postponed
December 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The ECHL announced on Monday that the Reading at Worcester game scheduled for tonight (Dec. 27) has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols affecting Worcester.
A make-up date has not been determined at this time.
UPCOMING GAMES
Wednesday, Dec. 29 vs. Adirondack - It's 610 Night at the Royals! Enjoy $1 PBR Drafts and $6.10 green zone tickets.
Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Worcester - Celebrate New Year's Eve with the Royals! Receive a free champagne glass giveaway as well as $1 Sparkling Cider drinks! Kids get in free with a free kids ticket! Enjoy a Postgame Skate presented by T-Mobile.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 27, 2021
- Former Oilers Captain Jim Wiley Passes Away at 71 - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 27 - ECHL
- Tuesday's Icemen Game Postponed - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tuesday's Game in Jacksonville Postponed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Darren Brady Returns, Steelheads Sign Conor Landrigan - Idaho Steelheads
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceHogs Recall Mckay and Aubrun from Indy - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 27, 2021 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Ink Defenseman Ryan Lowney - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Add Sizeable Rookie Forward Roelens - Maine Mariners
- Garreffa Recalled by Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Railers Game Monday December 27 - Worcester Railers HC
- Game at Worcester Monday Night Postponed - Reading Royals
- Weekly Preview: Everblades Host Orlando, Travel to Atlanta for Three - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday: Monday Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Weekly, December 27 - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Ryan Orgel - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Get Back to Work in Monday Night Matchup with Worcester - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Weekly - December 27, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Chase Harrison Placed on Injured Reserve - Rapid City Rush
- Bednard and Erkamps Recalled to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 10 - Indy Fuel
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Ready to Ring in New Year at Home - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Weekly : Week 10 - K-Wings Ring in the New Year Oilers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Icemen Win 8th Straight; Take Top Spot in ECHL - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Game at Worcester Monday Night Postponed
- Royals Get Back to Work in Monday Night Matchup with Worcester
- Royals Games this Weekend Postponed Due to League Health and Safety Protocols
- Tonight's Game against Adirondack Postponed Due to League Health and Safety Protocols
- Ustimenko Makes Career-High 42 Saves in 4-1 Loss to Adirondack