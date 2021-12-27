Game at Worcester Monday Night Postponed

The ECHL announced on Monday that the Reading at Worcester game scheduled for tonight (Dec. 27) has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols affecting Worcester.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 29 vs. Adirondack - It's 610 Night at the Royals! Enjoy $1 PBR Drafts and $6.10 green zone tickets.

Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Worcester - Celebrate New Year's Eve with the Royals! Receive a free champagne glass giveaway as well as $1 Sparkling Cider drinks! Kids get in free with a free kids ticket! Enjoy a Postgame Skate presented by T-Mobile.

