K-Wings Weekly : Week 10 - K-Wings Ring in the New Year Oilers
December 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo hosts Tulsa for two games in three days.
OVERALL RECORD: 13-10-0
LAST WEEK: 1-0-0
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, host the Tulsa Oilers for a two-game New Year's homestand starting Friday.
The K-Wings only had one game this week with the holiday break. Kalamazoo won their second outdoor game in team history in Toledo, beating the Walleye 3-2 F/SO. Goalie Jet Greaves was sensational as the Wings won their first shootout of the season.
Kalamazoo hosts the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, December 31st at 6 pm EST where Wings will sport Fan-Designed Jerseys. A post-game jersey auction will benefit the First Day Shoe Fund.
The K-Wings will take on the Oilers again on January 2nd at 12 PM for our Golden Ticket Sunday where the first 1,000 fans will receive K-Wonka bars. Fans will be able to skate on the ice postgame.
RESULTS
Sunday, Dec. 26 - Toledo 2, Kalamazoo 3 F/SO (Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH) | Box Score
>>Wings Defenseman Collin Saccoman forced a turnover at center ice and found a streaking Kyle Blaney who scored the opening goal 74 seconds into the game. Toledo tied it up midway through the first period. Four minutes later Erik Bradford answered with a breakaway goal of his own, capped off with a nifty move to beat the Walleye goalie. The K-Wings took a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Toledo scored in the second period on the power play to tie the game at 2-2. Goaltending and defense took over from that point forward. A scoreless third period and overtime lead to the K-Wing's first shootout of the season. Jet Greaves stopped two of three shots he faced in the shootout. Justin Taylor and Erik Bradford racked up shootout goals before Matheson Iacopelli sent the K-Wings home happy. Greaves was electric, stopping 41 of 43 shots to earn his 8th win of the season.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Friday, Dec. 31 - Tulsa AT Kalamazoo, 6:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)
Sunday, Jan. 2 - Tulsa AT Kalamazoo, 12:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)
ON THE MOVE
12/25 - Forward Max Humitz returned on loan from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Kalamazoo.
12/20 - Forward Jake Gaudet recalled from Kalamazoo to Cleveland (AHL).
FAST FACTS
- Justin Taylor played in his 700th career professional game on Sunday vs the Toledo Walleye.
- The K-Wings are now 2-0 all time in outdoor games. Their first victory came against the Walleye back in 2014.
- Kalamazoo is now 5-0 this season when having 10 penalty mins or fewer in a game.
TEAM TRENDS
- Kalamazoo is 8-2 when scoring a Power Play goal.
- The K-Wings are 8-4 when following a loss this season.
- The K-Wings are 9-4 when scoring first.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 23 - Erik Bradford
GOAL: 9 - Justin Taylor, Tanner Sorenson
ASSISTS: 16 - Erik Bradford
PLUS/MINUS: +10 - Andrew DeBrincat
PIMS: 60 - Brenden Miller
PP GOALS: 6 - Justin Taylor
SH GOALS: 3 - Erik Bradford
GW GOALS: 2 - Erik Bradford, Tanner Sorenson
SHOTS: 77 - Zach Jordan
WINS: 8 - Jet Greaves
GAA: 3.22 - Jet Greaves
SAVE %: .900 - Jet Greaves
* - currently with Cleveland (AHL)
** currently with Grand Rapids (AHL)
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/3 (0.0%)
This Season - 21/89 (23.6%) - 6th in the ECHL
PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 1/3 (72.7%)
This Season - 17/71 (76.1%) - 23th in the ECHL
