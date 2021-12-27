Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Ryan Orgel

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Ryan Orgel.

The 24-year old defenseman played for University of Wisconsin Stevens Point the last 2 seasons. In his senior season he had 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists) in 10 games. Orgel started his college career at the University of Denver and played for 2 seasons before transferring to Stevens Point. In his 2 seasons at Denver he was twice named to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team.

Orgel will wear number 11 for the Grizzlies, who are on the road for 7 straight games including a 4 game series at Rapid City to conclude the 2021 calendar year. Next home game for the Grizz is on January 14, 2022 vs Idaho. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game, including the annual Guns N Hoses night on January 15th are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

