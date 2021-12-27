Icemen Win 8th Straight; Take Top Spot in ECHL

CHARLESTON, SC- The Jacksonville Icemen defeated the South Carolina Stingrays 3-1 on Sunday to win their 8th straight game while also claiming the top spot in the ECHL. Icemen goaltender Charles Williams made 25 saves in the victory with defenseman Sean Giles and forwards Craig Martin and Jake Elmer netting the goals.

It took both teams a few minutes to get going in this game following the holiday break, but the Icemen really took stride once they settled into the contest. Jacksonville had the first powerplay of the game where they had a great opportunity that just got away from them, and South Carolina was able to kill off the penalty.

Moments later, forward Derek Lodermeier was sent off on a four-minute double minor, but the Icemen penalty killers did a fantastic job not giving the Stingrays much time and space and they were able to kill off the penalty.

Icemen defenseman Sean Giles got the scoring going when he received a pass from defenseman Brandon Fortunato and snapped a quick shot from the point to give the Icemen a one-goal lead. Heading into the first intermission, the Icemen lead 1-0 while outshooting the Stingrays 14-5.

On Jacksonville's second powerplay of the game, Icemen forward Craig Martin shot the puck into the net from the slot after forward Luke Lynch centered it and he buried it to continue his breakout season and Jacksonville took a two-goal lead.

Later in the second period, the Stingrays were able to score and cut their deficit within one on a tally from Andrew Cherniwchan.

Moments later, the Icemen then went back on the powerplay and after a nice passing play between forward Abbott Girduckis and defenseman Brandon Fortunato. Fortunato passed the puck to forward Jake Elmer at the left-hand faceoff dot and he one-timed the puck past Stingrays goaltender Ryan Bednard to regain their two-goal lead by a count of 3-1.

The third period showcased some great defensive play as goaltender Charles Williams made a few great saves. Icemen forward Ben Hawerchuk was called for a penalty late in the period, which resulted in a 6-on-4 opportunity with the Stingrays pulling the goaltender, but Jacksonville was stellar defensively and closed out the game with a 3-1 while being slightly outshot 26-23.

The Icemen open up a three-game homestand on Tuesday against the Atlanta Gladiators and then host the Stingrays on Wednesday and Saturday (January 1).

