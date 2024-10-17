Walleye Announce 2024-25 Season Roster
October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The fifteenth season of Toledo Walleye hockey gets underway with the first game of the season in Bloomington, IL on Saturday night.
Thirteen total forwards break camp to start the season: Sam Craggs, Casey Dornbach, Dalton Messina, Brandon Hawkins, Tyler Spezia, Trenton Bliss, Conlan Keenan, Brandon Kruse, Darian Pilon, Mitchell Lewandowski, and Griffin Ness along with Gabriel Seger and Carson Bantle who were assigned from Grand Rapids.
Nine total defensemen break camp with Thomas Farrell, Jalen Smereck, Tanner Palocsik, Brendan Michaelian, Anthony Firriolo, Colin Swoyer, Jed Pietila, and Grant Gabriele along with Chaz Reddekopp assigned from Grand Rapids.
The goaltenders are Jan Bednar assigned from Grand Rapids and Carter Gylander assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit.
