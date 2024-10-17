Julia Phillips Named New Stingrays Head Athletic Trainer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that Julia Phillips has been named the team's new Head Athletic Trainer.

Phillips joins the Stingrays with experience in both professional and major-junior hockey. She served as the Head Athletic Trainer for the ECHL's Wichita Thunder for the 2023-24 season, and for two seasons before that, she was the Head Athletic Trainer for the BCHL's Wenatchee Wild.

"I'm very excited to join the Stingrays," said Phillips. "I talked with them about the organization and what they were looking for. I want to try to make it to the NHL, and the Stingrays pride themselves on growing Athletic Trainers to the next level. I found that to be a real perk of the organization and fit with my goals and alignment for my future."

Before her first full-time hockey job, Phillips studied at the University of Central Florida, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Health Services/Allied Health/Health Sciences and a Master's Degree in athletic training. As a graduate student at UCF, Phillips interned for the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

