Thunder Announces 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster
October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. (Oct. 17) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the 2024-25 Season-Opening roster.
The Thunder will begin the season with 21 players that consist of 12 forwards, seven defensemen, two goaltenders and two players on reserve. Wichita has also placed one on 3-Day IR and one on 14-Day IR.
2024-25 Season-Opening Roster
Defense (7): Jeremie Bucheler, Dominic Dockery, Nolan Kneen, Shane Kuzmeski, Gannon Laroque, T.J. Lloyd, Nico Somerville
Forwards (12): Peter Bates, Dillon Boucher, Nolan Burke, Joe Carroll, Ryan Finnegan, Carter Jones, Aidan Litke, Parker Saretsky, Declan Smith, Michal Stinil, Jake Wahlin, Kobe Walker
Goaltender (2): Aaron Dell, Gabriel Carriere
Reserve (2): Jay Dickman, Tyler Jette
3-Day IR (1): Nick Favaro
14-Day IR (1): Trevor Gorsuch
Our home opener is tomorrow! Join us on Friday, October 18 as we kick off the season against the Kansas City Mavericks. Take advantage of our Opening Night four pack, which is four tickets and a $10 merch credit starting at just $80.
