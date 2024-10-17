Royals Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their 2024-25 season-opening roster.

Royals' Season-Opening Roster:

Goaltenders (3)

29 Vinnie Purpura

31 Parker Gahagen

80 Keith Petruzzelli

Defensemen (7)

3 Tony Malinowski

6 Logan Britt

8 Powell Connor

9 Sam Sedley

15 Emile Chouinard

23 Gianfranco Cassaro

57 Kenny Johnson

Forwards (13)

5 Lou-Felix Denis

7 Nolan Welsh

14 Nick Capone

16 Shane Sellar

17 Todd Skirving

19 Brock Caufield

20 Matt Miller

21 Noah Prokop

27 Jacques Bouquot

28 Travis Broughman

39 Connor McMenamin

59 Tyler Gratton

71 Dominiks Marcinkevics

Season-Opening Roster Notables:

Reading's season-opening roster totals 23 players, including 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster includes seven returning Royals from the 2023-24 roster: Parker Gahagen, Tony Malinowski, Powell Connor, Kenny Johnson, Shane Sellar, Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton

Nine players on Reading's season-opening roster are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Parker Gahagen, Keith Petruzzelli, Sam Sedley, Gianfranco Cassaro, Matt Miller, Nick Capone, Emile Chouinard, Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton

The roster also has 15 players who are rookies entering the 2024-25 season (a rookie is any player who has played less than 25 regular-season games of professional hockey at the "AA" level or higher as of the start of the current season): Vinnie Pupura, Tony Malinowski, Logan Britt, Powell Connor, Sam Sedley, Emile Chouinard, Gianfranco Cassaro, Lou-Felix Denis, Nolan Welsh, Nick Capone, Matt Miller, Noah Prokop, Jacques Bouquot, Connor McMenamin, Tyler Gratton and Dominiks Marcinkevics

The roster also has one player who is a veteran entering the 2024-25 season (a veteran is a player, other than a goaltender, who has played in at least 260 regular season games of professional hockey prior to the start of the current season): Todd Skirving

One player is returning for their third season with the Royals: Shane Sellar

