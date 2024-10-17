Royals Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster
October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their 2024-25 season-opening roster.
Royals' Season-Opening Roster:
Goaltenders (3)
29 Vinnie Purpura
31 Parker Gahagen
80 Keith Petruzzelli
Defensemen (7)
3 Tony Malinowski
6 Logan Britt
8 Powell Connor
9 Sam Sedley
15 Emile Chouinard
23 Gianfranco Cassaro
57 Kenny Johnson
Forwards (13)
5 Lou-Felix Denis
7 Nolan Welsh
14 Nick Capone
16 Shane Sellar
17 Todd Skirving
19 Brock Caufield
20 Matt Miller
21 Noah Prokop
27 Jacques Bouquot
28 Travis Broughman
39 Connor McMenamin
59 Tyler Gratton
71 Dominiks Marcinkevics
Season-Opening Roster Notables:
Reading's season-opening roster totals 23 players, including 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster includes seven returning Royals from the 2023-24 roster: Parker Gahagen, Tony Malinowski, Powell Connor, Kenny Johnson, Shane Sellar, Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton
Nine players on Reading's season-opening roster are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Parker Gahagen, Keith Petruzzelli, Sam Sedley, Gianfranco Cassaro, Matt Miller, Nick Capone, Emile Chouinard, Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton
The roster also has 15 players who are rookies entering the 2024-25 season (a rookie is any player who has played less than 25 regular-season games of professional hockey at the "AA" level or higher as of the start of the current season): Vinnie Pupura, Tony Malinowski, Logan Britt, Powell Connor, Sam Sedley, Emile Chouinard, Gianfranco Cassaro, Lou-Felix Denis, Nolan Welsh, Nick Capone, Matt Miller, Noah Prokop, Jacques Bouquot, Connor McMenamin, Tyler Gratton and Dominiks Marcinkevics
The roster also has one player who is a veteran entering the 2024-25 season (a veteran is a player, other than a goaltender, who has played in at least 260 regular season games of professional hockey prior to the start of the current season): Todd Skirving
One player is returning for their third season with the Royals: Shane Sellar
