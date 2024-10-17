Norfolk Admirals Announce Season Opening Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce their season opening roster for the 2024-25 season on Thursday morning.

The roster will consist of two goaltenders, eight defensemen, and 15 forwards. Of the players on the Opening Night roster, 16 player suited up for the Admirals during the 2023-24 season (regular season and/or playoffs). Three players on the roster are currently under contract with the Admirals' AHL affiliate, Manitoba.

GOALTENDERS (2):

Logan Neaton, Kristian Stead

DEFENSEMEN (8):

Darick Louis-Jean, Carson Musser, Bryce Martin, Nathan Kelly, Connor Fedorek, Graham Sward, Andrew McLean, Josh McDougall

FORWARDS: (15):

Denis Smirnov, Kamerin Nault, Pavel Padakin, Keegan Iverson, Marko Reifenberger, Sean Montgomery, Ryan Chyzowski, Justin Young, Stepan Timofeyev, Brandon Osmundson, Spencer Kennedy, German Yavash, Sanghoon Shin, Brady Fleurent

- The Norfolk Admirals begin the 2024-25 season tomorrow night against the Adirondack Thunder. Puck drop is set for 7:05PM.

