Kansas City Mavericks Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are thrilled to announce the official roster for Opening Night of the 2024-25 season. The Mavericks open the season on the road tomorrow night, October 18, in Wichita. After an intense and highly competitive training camp, the team is ready to take the ice and build on last season's success.
2024-25 Kansas City Mavericks Opening Night Roster
Forwards (14): Daniel Amesbury, Max Andreev, Jackson Berezowski, Cade Borchardt, Casey Carreau, David Cotton, Andrew Coxhead, Damien Giroux, Pascal Laberge, Luke Loheit, Landon McCallum, Cam Morrison, Brad Schoonbaert, Nolan Sullivan.
Defensemen (8): Marcus Crawford, Nate Knoepke, Justin MacPherson, Jake McLaughlin, David Noël, Jay Powell, Josh Thrower, Charlie Wright.
Goalies (2): Jack LaFontaine, Victor Ostman
With the Mavericks' home opener just around the corner on Saturday, October 19, the second of a back-to-back against the Wichita Thunder. This will be a thrilling matchup that will be packed with energy from the first puck drop. Fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere with the Barn Party Theme Night. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Mavericks rally towel, along with other exclusive giveaways! Be sure to arrive early and be part of this unforgettable night!
Tickets for the Home Opener are going fast, but are still on sale now, and you won't want to miss out on what promises to be one of the most exciting games of the season. Opening Night is the perfect time to experience the action live at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Single-game, group, and season tickets are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.
