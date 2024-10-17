Oilers Unveil Season-Opening Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday the Season-Opening Roster for the 2024-25 season.

FORWARDS: Austin Albrecht, Conner Roulette, Alec Butcher, Justin Michaelian, Carter Popoff, Sean Olson, Michael Farren, Daneel Lategan, Tyler Poulsen, Jaxsen Wiebe (ANA), Sasha Pastujov (ANA), Rulsan Gazizov (SD), Paxton Leroux, Josh Nelson (Reserve), Solag Bakich (14-Day IR)

DEFENSEMEN: Duggie Lagrone, Mike McKee, Jack Clement, Olivier Dame-Malka, Anthony Costantini (SD), Andrew Lucas (SD), Kylor Wall (Reserve)

GOALTENDERS : Talyn Boyko (NYR), Vyacheslav Buteyets (ANA), Luke Lush (3-Day IR)

ECHL teams may carry 21 players (not including IR and two reserve spots) for the first 30 days of the season. After that, the roster size drops to 20. Players on reserve must be activated to play in a game and must be replaced with an active player if the roster is at maximum capacity. However, there are no time constraints on the duration a player remains on reserve. Players on short-term IR (3-Day) and players on long-term IR (14-day) may not be activated until the designated time has elapsed. Players can be retroactively placed on IR if they have not played since sustaining an injury.

To comply with ECHL roster limits, the Oilers released returners Trevor Thurston and Jamie Rome from their Standard Player Contracts and forward Kolby Johnson from his try-out agreement. Tulsa had previously released five additional players from try-out agreements on Monday.

Forward Paxton Leroux was the lone try-out player to earn an SPC. The 31-year-old, who was on a try-out contract with the New York Rangers in 2013, totals 254 PIM and five points (1g, 4a) in 75 career ECHL games with Quad City, Wichita and Indy. The Peterborough, Ontario native is a former OHL Champion, earning a Memorial Cup berth with the London Knights in 2013.

Tulsa begins the season with seven affiliated players on its roster, three from Anaheim (NHL), three from San Diego (AHL) and one from the New York Rangers (NHL)

The Oilers open the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center against the Rapid City Rush. The first 1000 fans to the Opening Night Extravaganza will receive a free Tulsa Oilers Flag.

Tulsa and Rapid City battle again on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 3:05 p.m., with the first 1000 fans 12 and under getting a free Tulsa Oilers Youth Jersey. As with all Sunday Family Fundays, there will be a postgame skate with the players on the ice following the game.

