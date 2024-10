ECHL Transactions - October 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 17, 2024:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Reading:

Parker AuCoin, F (from Iowa)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

add Reilly Webb, F acquired from South Carolina

Cincinnati:

delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland 10/16

Fort Wayne:

delete Matrin Has, F suspended by Fort Wayne

Iowa:

add Matt Ustaski activated from reserve

delete Connor Federkow placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Jay Keranen, D signed contract

Orlando:

add Jack Adams, F acquired from Bloomington

delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Savannah:

delete C.J. McGee, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Bailey Brkin, G added as EBUG

Utah:

add Adam Scheel, G assigned by COL Eagles 10/16

Wichita:

add Jay Dickman, F activated from reserve

delete Carter Jones, F placed on reserve

