Worcester Railers HC Announce Season-Opening Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today the club's season-opening roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The 2024-25 Worcester Railers HC roster includes 25 players, with 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. The Worcester Railers HC begin their season with Opening Weekend presented by M&T Bank starting on Saturday, October 19th at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts against the Reading Royals at 6:05 p.m., followed by their Kids Opening Day on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Both games on opening weekend will be preceded by a block party during the two hours prior to puck-drop.

Forwards (15):

Justin Gill, Jordan Kaplan, Jack Randl, Andrei Bakanov, JD Dudek, Griffin Loughran, Austin Heidemann, Matthew Kopperud, Riley Piercey, Colin Jacobs, Cole Crowder, Cole Donhauser, Matt DeMelis, Anthony Callin, and Anthony Repaci.

Defensemen (8):

Ryan Verrier, Matias Rajaniemi, Christian Krygier, Griffin Luce, Mason Klee, Ryan Dickinson, Connor Welsh, and Cam McDonald.

Goaltenders (2):

Michael Bullion and John Muse.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

