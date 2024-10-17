Ethan Haider Assigned, Jeremy Hanzel Reassigned to the Gladiators

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that defenseman Jeremy Hanzel has been reassigned to the club by the Nashville Predators, from the Milwaukee Admirals. In addition, goaltender Ethan Haider has been assigned to Atlanta, from Milwaukee.

Hanzel, 21, made his professional debut during the 2023-24 season with the Milwaukee Admirals, notching two assists in five games. Selected #187 overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the left-shot defenseman was traded to the Predators, along with a 2025 third round pick, in exchange for forward Yakov Trenin and defenseman Graham Sward at last season's NHL trade deadline.

The 23-year-old Haider gets his crack at the professional ranks following four successful collegiate seasons with both Clarkson University, and most recently, the University of Connecticut. In 21 games with the Huskies, the 6-3, 209-pound goaltender had a record of 7-11-2, to go along with a 2.91 goals against average and .906 save percentage.

Prior to his time at the University of Connecticut, Haider won 36 combined games across three seasons with Clarkson University, recording a goals against average under 3.00 each season with the team. A 5th round pick (148th overall) of the Nashville Predators in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Haider has also spent time in the USHL and NAHL, playing the Minnesota Magicians, and Sioux City Musketeers.

As a result, Josh Boyko, Matt Clark, Alex Cohen, Bradley Jenion, Brett Mecrones, Colby Muise, and Mitch Walinski have all been released.

The Gladiators begin the season with an opening-night tilt against the Indy Fuel on Saturday, October 19th, at 7 p.m. at Gas South Arena.

2024-25 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2024-25, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.