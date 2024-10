K-Wings Golden Anniversary Roster Solidified for 2024-25

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the team's 2024-25 regular-season roster Thursday.

The regular season begins Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. EDT versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at Wings Event Center. The 2024-25 roster features 28 players: 16 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goaltenders, as listed alphabetically by position below.

Forwards (16)

81 Ben Berard (ABT), *76 Josh Bloom (VAN), *38 Mark Cheremeta, 29 Davis Codd, 19 Ryan Cox, 10 Max Humitz, 15 Lee Lapid (ABT), 61 Jermaine Loewen (ABT), 44 Ayden MacDonald, 20 Ian Mackey, 71 Jon Martin, *17 Ryan Naumovski, 37 Ted Nichol, *28 Zach Okabe (ABT), 43 Quinn Preston, *9 Adam Tisdale

Defensemen (10)

*3 Joseph Arntsen (ABT), 52 Philip Beaulieu, 18 Zach Berzolla (ABT), *24 Tommy Budnick, 7 Theo Calvas, 90 Jay Keranen, 4 Joey Raats, 23 Collin Saccoman, *8 Jaden Shields, 55 Connor Walters

Goaltenders (2)

34 Jonathan Lemieux (ABT), *33 Ty Young (VAN)

(VAN denotes Vancouver Canucks loan, ABT denotes Abbotsford Canucks loan,* denotes rookie)

