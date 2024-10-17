Komets Announce Season-Opening Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced their 73rd season-opening roster, which includes 26 players. The Komets will start the season with a pair of games at Iowa this Friday and Saturday. The team's home opening weekend is Friday, October 25, against Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 26, versus Kalamazoo, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Season-opening roster

Forwards: Jack Dugan, Austen Swankler, Filip Fornåå Svensson, Nick Deakin-Poot, Anthony Petruzzelli, Brannon McManus, Alex Aleardi, Chase Bertholet, Jack Gorniak, Ethan Keppen, Odeen Tufto, Yanick Turcotte, Harrison Blaisdell, Justin Taylor, Nolan Volcan.

Defenseman: Connor Corcoran, Darren Brady, Noah Ganske, Harrison Rees, Dustyn McFaul, Ethan Ritchie, Cameron Supryka, Kyle Mayhew, Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders: Brett Brochu, Connor Ungar.

The Komets have released Tristian Trudel from his tryout agreement. Justin Taylor, Nolan Volcan, Cameron Supryka, and Tyler Inamoto will begin the season on 14-day injured reserve. Harrison Blaisdell will be on a 3-day injured reserve.

Since 1952, the Komets are 40-26-6 in season-opening games, and 20-15-4 when opening on the road.

All home and road games can be heard live on WXKE 96.3FM and streaming at komets.com, with play-by-play broadcaster Shane Albahrani.

Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 73rd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

To purchase tickets visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

