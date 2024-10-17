Komets Announce Season-Opening Roster
October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced their 73rd season-opening roster, which includes 26 players. The Komets will start the season with a pair of games at Iowa this Friday and Saturday. The team's home opening weekend is Friday, October 25, against Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 26, versus Kalamazoo, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Season-opening roster
Forwards: Jack Dugan, Austen Swankler, Filip Fornåå Svensson, Nick Deakin-Poot, Anthony Petruzzelli, Brannon McManus, Alex Aleardi, Chase Bertholet, Jack Gorniak, Ethan Keppen, Odeen Tufto, Yanick Turcotte, Harrison Blaisdell, Justin Taylor, Nolan Volcan.
Defenseman: Connor Corcoran, Darren Brady, Noah Ganske, Harrison Rees, Dustyn McFaul, Ethan Ritchie, Cameron Supryka, Kyle Mayhew, Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders: Brett Brochu, Connor Ungar.
The Komets have released Tristian Trudel from his tryout agreement. Justin Taylor, Nolan Volcan, Cameron Supryka, and Tyler Inamoto will begin the season on 14-day injured reserve. Harrison Blaisdell will be on a 3-day injured reserve.
Since 1952, the Komets are 40-26-6 in season-opening games, and 20-15-4 when opening on the road.
All home and road games can be heard live on WXKE 96.3FM and streaming at komets.com, with play-by-play broadcaster Shane Albahrani.
Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 73rd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.
To purchase tickets visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 17, 2024
- Icemen Announce 2024-25 Season Opening Roster - Jacksonville Icemen
- Lions Reveal 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Announce Season-Opening Roster - Allen Americans
- Komets Announce Season-Opening Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Announces 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Announce 2024-25 Season Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Announce 2024-25 Season Opening Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Idaho Steelheads 2024-25 Season Preview - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Season-Opening Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Announces Season-Opening Rosters - ECHL
- K-Wings Golden Anniversary Roster Solidified for 2024-25 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Announce 2024-25 Season Opening Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Announce 2024 Opening Knight Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Heartlanders Announce Open Season Roster - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Oilers Unveil Season-Opening Roster - Tulsa Oilers
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Solar Bears Announce Season-Opening Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Reading Royals
- Ethan Haider Assigned, Jeremy Hanzel Reassigned to the Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Announce Opening Night Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Norfolk Admirals Announce Season Opening Roster - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.