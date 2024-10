Swamp Rabbits Announce Season-Opening Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced the Season-Opening Roster for the 2024-25 ECHL campaign.

The roster features fifteen forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders for a total of 25 players. Of those 25 players, seven are on contract with the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

FORWARDS

#10 Brent Pedersen

#12 Ben Poisson*

#13 Reed Morison*

#16 Mikael Robidoux

#17 Quinn Olson (AHL-ONT)

#18 Patrick Moynihan*

#19 Colton Young (AHL-ONT)

#20 Arvid Caderoth

#22 Zach White

#24 Ben Freeman - Captain

#27 Carter Savoie (AHL-ONT)

#45 Bryce Brodzinski (AHL-ONT)

#58 Tyson Fawcett - V

#89 Stuart Rolofs*

#91 Austin Saint*

DEFENSEMEN

#2 Jacob Modry

#3 Joe Leahy

#5 Dru Krebs* (AHL-ONT)

#14 Jake Flynn*

#15 Miles Gendron

#21 Bobby Russell

#23 Max Coyle

#39 Parker Berge (AHL-ONT)

GOALTENDERS

#29 Dryden McKay (AHL-ONT)

#31 Kolby Hay

*-Rookie; V-Veteran; BOLD-Returning Player from 2023-24 Season

The Swamp Rabbits now look forward to Opening Night, presented by Bon Secours, tomorrow, October 18th, against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 7:05pm EST. The evening features a pregame part on the Furman Plaza with an orange carpet introduction of the 2024-25 Swamp Rabbits, music, a rally towel giveaway, and more!

