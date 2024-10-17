Stingrays Announce 2024-25 Season Opening Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced their roster to open the 2024-25 campaign.

The season opening roster is made up of 21 players including thirteen (13) forwards, six (6) defensemen, and two (2) goaltenders. One player has veteran status, six have rookie eligibility, and seven have played with the Stingrays before.

Forwards: Tyler Weiss, Grant Cruikshank, Micah Miller, Josh Wilkins, Austin Magera, Jeremy Davidson*, Justin Nachbaur, Ryan Leibold, Trevor Mingoia, Charlie Combs*, Kyler Kupka*, Dean Loukus*, Ben Hawerchuk

Defensemen: Hudson Thornton*, Jayden Lee*, Jacob Graves**, Blake Thompson, Andrew Perrott, Connor Moore

Goaltenders: Garin Bjorklund, Mitchell Gibson

* Indicates player is an ECHL Rookie **Indicates player is an ECHL Veteran

The following players will begin the season as reserves or on injured reserve, and will not take up active roster spots: Erik Middendorf (forward), Jordan Klimek (defenseman), and Seth Eisele (goaltender).

The Stingrays open the 2024-25 season on October 19 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

