Icemen Announce 2024-25 Season Opening Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's 2024-25 Season Opening Roster.

The Icemen have listed 25 players on its season opening roster which is comprised of two goaltenders, nine defenseman and 14 forwards.

The following is a full listing of the Icemen's Season Opening Roster:

Goaltenders (2)

30 - Matt Vernon

35 - Justen Close

Defensemen (9)

2 - Carter Allen

3 - Dilan Peters

4 - Noah Laaouan (AHL Rochester)

7 - Connor Russell

8 - Peter Tischke (AHL Rochester)

27 - Robert Calisti

28 - Ivan Chukarov

29 - Mackenzie Dwyer

51 - Garrett Van Wyhe

Forwards (14)

5 - Cooper Jones

5 - Logan Cockerill

10 - Christopher Brown

11 - Chase Lang

12 - Liam Coughlin

13 - Chris Grando

17 - Ty Cheveldayoff (AHL Rochester)

19 - Zach Jordan

22 - Justin McRae

26 - Brody Crane

36 - Jonathan Hampton

39 - Davis Koch

83 - Brendan Harris (AHL Rochester)

91 - Brandon Puricelli

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season at home against the Florida Everblades this Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2024-25 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

