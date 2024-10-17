Icemen Announce 2024-25 Season Opening Roster
October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's 2024-25 Season Opening Roster.
The Icemen have listed 25 players on its season opening roster which is comprised of two goaltenders, nine defenseman and 14 forwards.
The following is a full listing of the Icemen's Season Opening Roster:
Goaltenders (2)
30 - Matt Vernon
35 - Justen Close
Defensemen (9)
2 - Carter Allen
3 - Dilan Peters
4 - Noah Laaouan (AHL Rochester)
7 - Connor Russell
8 - Peter Tischke (AHL Rochester)
27 - Robert Calisti
28 - Ivan Chukarov
29 - Mackenzie Dwyer
51 - Garrett Van Wyhe
Forwards (14)
5 - Cooper Jones
5 - Logan Cockerill
10 - Christopher Brown
11 - Chase Lang
12 - Liam Coughlin
13 - Chris Grando
17 - Ty Cheveldayoff (AHL Rochester)
19 - Zach Jordan
22 - Justin McRae
26 - Brody Crane
36 - Jonathan Hampton
39 - Davis Koch
83 - Brendan Harris (AHL Rochester)
91 - Brandon Puricelli
The Icemen open the 2024-25 season at home against the Florida Everblades this Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2024-25 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
