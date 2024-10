Americans Announce Season-Opening Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, are proud to announce their season-opening roster for the 2024-2025 hockey season.

Goalies: Marco Costantini, Anson Thornton, Dylan Wells

Defensemen: Quinn Warmuth, Ryan Gagnon, Ayodele Adeniye, Mike Van Unen, Andrew Nielsen, Nolan Orzeck, and Hudson Wilson

Forwards: Brayden Watts, Chaz Smedsrud, Easton Brodzinski, Liam Gorman, James Hardie, Rylan Van Unen, Spencer Asuchak, Riley Ginnell, Dakota Seaman, and Kyle Crnkovic

Reserve - Brayden Guy and Mark Duarte

3-Day IR - Robbie Baillargeon

The Americans open the regular season a week from today in Tulsa, for an early morning game (10:30 AM). Home-Opening weekend is October 25th and 26th when the Americans host the Kansas City Mavericks in a weekend set.

The Americans also made a trade late yesterday afternoon sending Ty Farmer to the Indy Fuel for future considerations.

