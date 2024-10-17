Solar Bears Announce Season-Opening Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's Season-Opening Roster ahead of its 13th season of play in the ECHL. Orlando opens the 2024-25 regular season when it travels to Greenville, SC to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, October 18 at 7:05 p.m.

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

Teams are permitted to carry up to two (2) Players at a time on the Reserve List and one (1) player on the 3-day injured reserve, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.

Orlando Solar Bears 2024 Season-Opening Roster:

Forwards

Darik Angeli [V]^

Anthony Bardaro [R]

Kelly Bent

Tyler Bird [V]

Brian Chambers [R]

Alex Frye

Randy Hernandez [R]*

Spencer Kersten [R]

Jarrett Lee

Brayden Low [V]

Aaron Luchuk [V]

Ryan Mahshie [R]

Ara Nazarian [SYR-AHL]

Kohei Sato [R]

Tanner Schachle+

Defensemen

Ben Carroll

Chris Harpur [SYR-AHL]

Jimmy Mazza

Robbie Stucker

Djibril Touré [R] [OTT-NHL]

Scott Walford [SYR-AHL]

Wyatt Wilson [R]+

Avery Winslow

Goaltenders

Ryan Fanti [SYR-AHL]

Alexis Gravel [R]

R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey, ECHL level or higher

V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey

OTT = Ottawa Senators Contract

SYR = Syracuse Crunch Contract

^ = 3-day injured reserve

* = 14-day injured reserve

+ = Reserve

Roster at a Glance:

Position Breakdown:

Forwards - 15

Defensemen - 8

Goaltenders - 2

Contract status:

ECHL - 20

NHL - 1

AHL - 4

Country of Origin:

Canada - 13

U.S.A - 11

Japan - 1

