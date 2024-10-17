Solar Bears Announce Season-Opening Roster
October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's Season-Opening Roster ahead of its 13th season of play in the ECHL. Orlando opens the 2024-25 regular season when it travels to Greenville, SC to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, October 18 at 7:05 p.m.
ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.
Teams are permitted to carry up to two (2) Players at a time on the Reserve List and one (1) player on the 3-day injured reserve, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.
Orlando Solar Bears 2024 Season-Opening Roster:
Forwards
Darik Angeli [V]^
Anthony Bardaro [R]
Kelly Bent
Tyler Bird [V]
Brian Chambers [R]
Alex Frye
Randy Hernandez [R]*
Spencer Kersten [R]
Jarrett Lee
Brayden Low [V]
Aaron Luchuk [V]
Ryan Mahshie [R]
Ara Nazarian [SYR-AHL]
Kohei Sato [R]
Tanner Schachle+
Defensemen
Ben Carroll
Chris Harpur [SYR-AHL]
Jimmy Mazza
Robbie Stucker
Djibril Touré [R] [OTT-NHL]
Scott Walford [SYR-AHL]
Wyatt Wilson [R]+
Avery Winslow
Goaltenders
Ryan Fanti [SYR-AHL]
Alexis Gravel [R]
R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey, ECHL level or higher
V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey
OTT = Ottawa Senators Contract
SYR = Syracuse Crunch Contract
^ = 3-day injured reserve
* = 14-day injured reserve
+ = Reserve
Roster at a Glance:
Position Breakdown:
Forwards - 15
Defensemen - 8
Goaltenders - 2
Contract status:
ECHL - 20
NHL - 1
AHL - 4
Country of Origin:
Canada - 13
U.S.A - 11
Japan - 1
