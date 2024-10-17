Manitoba Moose Assign Forward Carson Golder to Norfolk
October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Manitoba Moose announced on Thursday they have assigned forward Carson Golder to the Norfolk Admirals.
Golder, 21, returns to the Admirals for his second straight season. The British Columbia native played in 32 games with Norfolk last season, which was his first fill season as a professional. He also played in 14 games with Manitoba, posting six points (2g, 4a).
Golder scored 15 goals and had 13 assists, along with a +17 rating last season. In seven playoff games with the Admirals, he totaled 10 points (3g, 7a).
-
The Norfolk Admirals begin the 2024-25 season tomorrow night against the Adirondack Thunder. Puck drop is set for 7:05PM. Get your tickets.
