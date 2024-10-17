Heartlanders Announce Open Season Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced the team's 2024 Open Season roster, consisting of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. The team plays their first two games of the season on Fri., Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 19 at 6:00 p.m. against Fort Wayne.

Forwards (14): Will Calverley, Matthew Sop, Pavel Novak, Jonny Sorenson, Adam Goodsir, Matt Ustaski, Dakota Raabe, Ryan Miotto, Connor Federkow, Brandon Yeamans, Yuki Miura, Zach Dubinsky, Nico Blachman, Jack O'Brien

Defensemen (8): Chris Lipe, Will Zmolek, Jules Boscq, Lincoln Erne, Zeteny Hadobas, Hakon Nilsen, Louka Henault, Bogdans Hodass

Goaltenders (2): Kyle McClellan, William Rousseau

Ahead of announcing the team's Opening Night roster, the team agreed to an ECHL contract with Brandon Yeamans.

Open Season Weekend Oct. 19: Be there Sat., Oct. 19th at 6:00 p.m. for the conclusion of Open Season Weekend, against Fort Wayne Komets, pres. by GreenState Credit Union. The first pregame tailgate of the season starts at 3:00 p.m. in the Iowa River Landing, featuring local food & drink vendors, inflatables, a DJ, and a meet the team event. Don't miss the LED light-up rally towel giveaway!

You may have heard we made some big news in our final game of the 2023-24 season - our first-ever sellout in team history! That game featured a pre-game tailgate and fireworks (literally and figuratively) inside Xtream Arena, and we are going to recreate that high-energy, 5-star fan experience at 5 specific games during the 2024-25 season. Join the fun of those 5 experiences by purchasing our new 5-Star Ticket Package.

Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.