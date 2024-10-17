Solar Bears Acquire Forward Jack Adams from Bloomington
October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Oct. 17) a trade acquiring forward Jack Adams from the Bloomington Bison in exchange for future considerations.
Adams, 27, finished fifth in ECHL rookie scoring last season putting up 62 points (27g-35a) in 71 games with the South Carolina Stingrays. The Boxford, Massachusetts native also enjoyed off-ice success last season, winning the ECHL's Community Service Award for his impact left on the North Charleston community.
Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-6, 209-pound forward played in five seasons of college hockey at Union College (2017-20), Providence College (2020-21), University of Notre Dame (2021-23), scoring 64 points (27g-37a) in 142 games. While at Union, Adams was an Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) All-Academic Student Athlete during the 2017-18 season. While playing junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL), Adams led the league goal scoring (38) while earning USHL Second Team All-Star honors.
Adams was selected in the sixth round, 162 overall, by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft.
