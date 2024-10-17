Idaho Steelheads Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced the opening night roster today ahead of the team's 27th season. The roster consists of 24 players, including 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders.

The Steelheads will open their season tomorrow night vs. the Utah Grizzlies at the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. face-off with fans receiving a Project Filter Magnet Schedule.

FORWARDS (14)

#3 Nick Canade

#8 Justin Ertel

#9 Brendan Hoffmann

#11 Thomas Caron

#15 C.J. Walker

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce

#18 A.J. White

#19 Lynden McCallum

#26 Jade Miller

#27 Sam Sternschein

#29 Connor MacEachern

#36 Blake Swetlikoff

#67 Hank Crone

#91 Mark Olver

DEFENSEMEN (7)

#2 Trevor Zins

#10 Romain Rodzinski

#24 Reece Harsch

#43 Matt Register

#47 Patrick Kudla

#59 Slava Demin

#74 Connor Punnett

GOALTENDERS (3)

#30 Bryan Thomson

#33 Ben Kraws

#35 Tomas Sholl

