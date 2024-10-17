Thunder Announce Opening Night Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has released its roster for opening night, which begins Friday, October 18 in Norfolk at 7 p.m.

Forwards (13): #6 Ryan Wheeler, #7 Chase Brand, #10 Ryan Smith, #12 Andre Ghantous, #13 Alex Young, #17 Kevin O'Neil, #19 T.J. Friedmann, #20 Zach Bannister, #27 Patrick Polino, #29 Keanan Stewart, #48 Tag Bertuzzi, #65 Shaw Boomhower, #92 Jace Isley.

Defensemen (8): #2 Brendan Less, #4 Kurt Gosselin, #8 Ryan Conroy, #9 Ty Gibson, #23 Brendan Pepe, #26 Taylor Ford, #44 Darian Skeoch, #46 James Marooney.

Goaltenders (3): #34 Tyler Brennan, #35 Jeremy Brodeur, #41 David Fessenden.

The Thunder visit Norfolk this Friday and Saturday to open the regular season before returning to Cool Insuring Arena for the home opener on Saturday, October 26 against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 7 p.m. Giveaways, drink special and much more! Get your tickets at www.echlthunder.com/tickets

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.