Lions Reveal 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster
October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have revealed their 2024-25 roster in anticipation of the start of the ECHL season.
This year's roster represents an intriguing mix of experience and youth under head coach Ron Choules' guidance.
Anthony Beauregard - who'll be entering his third year in Trois-Rivières - returns, as does Jakov Novak, who holds the team record for most goals scored in a single season (30), and Brycen Martin, who played in every Lions' game last season.
Lions' management put their nose to the grindstone during the off-season and recruited young veterans like Morgan Adams-Moisan (who becomes the team's new captain), Anthony Beauchamp and Logan Nijhoff.
The American Hockey League's Laval Rocket also left their mark, releasing Novak (who has a one-way AHL contract), goaltenders Hunter Jones and Luke Cavallin, defenceman Vincent Sévigny and forward (and Trois-Rivières native) Alex Beaucage.
The Lions' season begins Friday night at 7:00 p.m. when the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals will be the visitors at Colisée Vidéotron.
