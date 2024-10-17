Lions Reveal 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have revealed their 2024-25 roster in anticipation of the start of the ECHL season.

This year's roster represents an intriguing mix of experience and youth under head coach Ron Choules' guidance.

Anthony Beauregard - who'll be entering his third year in Trois-Rivières - returns, as does Jakov Novak, who holds the team record for most goals scored in a single season (30), and Brycen Martin, who played in every Lions' game last season.

Lions' management put their nose to the grindstone during the off-season and recruited young veterans like Morgan Adams-Moisan (who becomes the team's new captain), Anthony Beauchamp and Logan Nijhoff.

The American Hockey League's Laval Rocket also left their mark, releasing Novak (who has a one-way AHL contract), goaltenders Hunter Jones and Luke Cavallin, defenceman Vincent Sévigny and forward (and Trois-Rivières native) Alex Beaucage.

The Lions' season begins Friday night at 7:00 p.m. when the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals will be the visitors at Colisée Vidéotron.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.