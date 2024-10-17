Rush Announce 2024-25 Season Opening Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the opening night roster for the 2024-25 season.

Including those currently on the reserve list or injured reserve, the Rush will open the year with 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders. 21 players are on the active roster to begin the regular season.

The Rush have seven players on American Hockey League contracts with the Calgary Wranglers on their roster: Deni Goure, Trevor Janicke, Charles Martin, Connor Murphy, Connor Mylymok, Matt Radomsky, and Holden Wale.

The following players have been named to the Rush's opening night roster:

Forwards (14):

4 Simon Boyko

7 Deni Goure

8 Joe Widmar

9 Trevor Janicke

10 Maurizio Colella

13 Ryan Wagner

14 Mason McCarty

19 Jack Jeffers*

21 Braeden Tuck

22 Connor Mylymok

23 Tyler Burnie

43 Parker Bowman

82 Brett Davis

88 Garrett Klotz*

Defensemen (8):

3 Zack Hoffman

12 Brenden Rons*

20 Holden Wale

27 Matt Araujo

28 Brady Pouteau

47 Charles Martin

52 Aaron Hyman

68 Billy Constantinou

Goaltenders (3):

31 Matt Radomsky

32 Connor Murphy

33 Christian Propp*

* Indicates players either on the reserve list or injured reserve.

Rapid City begins regular season play Saturday, October 19th at 6:05 p.m. in Tulsa, Okla. against the Tulsa Oilers. Fans can catch the official watch party at Firehouse Brewing Company in downtown Rapid City with Rush players in attendance.

Opening night at The Monument Ice Arena is just eight days away! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. The Rush kicks off its 17th season in the Black Hills on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

