Ghost Pirates Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster

October 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today their Season-Opening Roster for the 2024-25 season.

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 players (21 for the first 30 days of the regular season) on their active roster, not counting players on reserve or injured reserve.

Teams are permitted to carry up to two (2) Players at a time on the Reserve List. ECHL teams can have one player on the 3-Day Injured Reserve and an unlimited number of players on the 14-Day Injured Reserve. A Member may not count the date of the game in which the Player was injured as the first day of his IR. Once placed on the injured reserve, the Player must remain on the IR for a minimum of 3 or 14 days.

The following is a complete list of Savannah's 23-man Season-Opening Roster:

Goaltenders (2):

Evan Cormier, Keith Kinkaid

Defensemen (10):

Andre Anania, Dennis Cesana, CJ McGee*, Evan Nause, Keaton Pehrson, Will Riedell, Nathan Staios, Zach Uens, Pito Walton*

Forwards (11):

Ross Armour, Liam Arnsby, Logan Drevitch, Riese Gaber, Nick Granowicz, Kyle Jeffers, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Graham McPhee, Devon Paliani, Reece Vitelli, Liam Walsh

*Player Placed on Reserve

-GHOST PIRATES-

The Ghost Pirates open the 2024-25 regular season against the Indy Fuel at Enmarket Arena on Friday, October 18 in front of a sell-out crowd. Watch the game on WJCL 22 or stream it on FloHockey and Mixlr.

