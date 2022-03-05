Victor Brattstrom Collects First AHL Shutout against Iowa

March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Victor Brattstrom vs. the Iowa Wild

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicholas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Victor Brattstrom vs. the Iowa Wild(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicholas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins defeated the Iowa Wild 3-0 courtesy of Victor Brattstrom's first AHL shutout on Saturday at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins have now recorded points in nine of the last 11 home contests versus the Wild (5-2-3-1).

Brattstrom recorded 35 saves and his first-ever victory against the Wild. In his Grand Rapids debut, Alexis D'Aoust notched an empty netter on a power play and an assist for a multi-point game (1-1-2). Riley Barber received his first point since Jan.1 in his second game back from rehabbing an injury that kept him out for nearly two months. Grand Rapids has notched points in six of its last eight games against Iowa (5-2-1-0).

After a scoreless first period, the Griffins got on the board at 4:47 in the middle frame. Dennis Yan skated down the ice and took an initial shot but was saved by Zane McIntyre. Chase Pearson then gathered a rebound at the right post and sent the puck past the netminder's right pad.

The Griffins extended their lead to two in the final stanza with 12:45 remaining in the contest. Turner Elson collected the puck and delivered a centering pass to Taro Hirose. From the slot, the former Michigan State Spartan fired a wrister that sailed through the five-hole of McIntyre.

D'Aoust notched his first goal as a Griffin on a power play when Jonatan Berggren connected with the winger at the left circle. The fifth-year pro then ripped the disc into the empty net at 18:48 to give Grand Rapids a 3-0 victory.

Notes

*Grand Rapids went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and 1-for-3 on the power play.

*This was just the second shutout that the Griffins have recorded this season with the previous on Nov. 12 at home against Manitoba.

Box Score

Iowa 0 0 0 - 0

Grand Rapids 0 1 2 - 3

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Spezia Gr (slashing), 7:26; Czuczman Ia (hooking), 9:50; Miller Ia (cross-checking), 12:18; Baddock Ia (fighting), 18:30; Witkowski Gr (fighting), 18:30; McIsaac Gr (tripping), 19:45.

2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Pearson 6 (D'Aoust, Yan), 4:47. Penalties-Witkowski Gr (slashing), 15:30; Dickinson Gr (boarding), 18:44.

3rd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Hirose 13 (Elson, Barber), 7:15. 3, Grand Rapids, D'Aoust 2 (Berggren, Lashoff), 18:48 (PP EN). Penalties-Hirose Gr (interference), 1:12; served by Beckman Ia (bench minor - too many men), 16:52.

Shots on Goal-Iowa 15-11-9-35. Grand Rapids 12-7-8-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Iowa 0 / 5; Grand Rapids 1 / 3.

Goalies-Iowa, McIntyre 11-8-1 (26 shots-24 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 5-7-2 (35 shots-35 saves).

A-8,906

Three Stars

1. GR Brattstrom (W, SO, 35 saves); 2. GR D'Aoust (power-play goal, assist); 3. GR Pearson (game-winning goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 23-21-5-2 (53 pts.) / Sun., March 6 at Milwaukee 6 p.m. EST

Iowa: 22-22-3-3 (50 pts.) / Sun., March 6 at Chicago 3 p.m. CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.