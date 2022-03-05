Anas Scores Emotional Goal in Front of Sold out Pink in the Rink Crowd

Springfield Thunderbirds react after Sam Anas' goal against the Providence Bruins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (29-16-5-2) could not hold off a third-period push from the Providence Bruins (25-15-3-3), falling by a final score of 5-1 on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,793 at the MassMutual Center on Pink in the Rink night. However, the night did provide one of the more heartwarming moments in the T-Birds' young history.

The Bruins did their best to quiet the sellout crowd early, as Jack Studnicka raced up the right wing and squeezed a wrist shot off of Joel Hofer's glove and into the net to make it 1-0 just 1:28 into period one. It was Studnicka's third tally of the season against the T-Birds.

The first period went into a defensive chess match mode from that point, as neither Hofer nor Kyle Keyser was overly busy through 20 minutes, facing just eight shots in each net. The two teams traded penalties and about a minute of power play time without any offensive connection.

Pink in the Rink Night provided extra meaning for Sam Anas, who was skating in his first Pink in the Rink game since the passing of his mother, Deme, to breast cancer in 2020. In a moment straight out of a movie script, Anas evened the score at 5:27 of period two as he crashed the left post, grabbed a puck off a deflected shot attempt by James Neal, then subtly faked a pass across the crease before beating Keyser through the five-hole. Anas' second goal in two games was his 14th of the season to even the score, 1-1, and brought about a raucous ovation from the sellout crowd.

The T-Birds stayed persistent at the offensive end, throwing 13 shots on goal, but Keyser held the fort following the Anas goal. At the other end, Hofer had an adventurous middle stanza, stopping the first eight shots he saw in the period before relenting a tie-breaking tally to Chris Wagner at 18:55. Making matters tougher for the T-Birds, both Hofer and Tyler Tucker were whistled for post-whistle penalties, handing the Bruins a 5-on-3 for two full minutes, broken up by the second intermission.

While the T-Birds would kill off the penalties, it would not prevent them from holding off Providence in the final period, as goals from Eduards Tralmaks, Wagner (on a power play), and Cameron Hughes put the finishing touches on the Bruins' victory, evening the season series at four wins for each team.

The T-Birds hit the road for three games next week, beginning with a trip north of the border to face the Laval Rocket on Monday night at Place Bell. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

