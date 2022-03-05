Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Beaten in Bridgeport, 4-2

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell to the Bridgeport Islanders, 4-2, on Saturday night at Webster Bank Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (23-23-2-4) tied the game early in the third period, but was undone by a pair of unanswered goals from Bridgeport.

Drew O'Connor notched the game's first goal, a wrap-around bury at 8:46 of the first period.

Bridgeport scored a pair of goals in short order to flip its one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead. First, Andy Andreoff finished off a two-on-one rush at 12:56 of the opening frame, then Thomas Hickey put the Isles ahead a minute and a half later.

The second period featured no scoring, but plenty of fireworks. Matt Bartkowski dropped the gloves with Chris Terry with 2:43 left in the second stanza, followed up by another fight between Kyle Olson and Blade Jenkins roughly two minutes later.

The Penguins tied the game, 2-2, when Jonathan Gruden lit the lamp 1:55 into the third period. However, Arnaud Durandeau reestablished the Islanders' one-goal edge three minutes later.

Cole Bardreau delivered an insurance marker with 5:14 left in regulation to round out the night's scoring.

Alex D'Orio finished the game with 27 saves for the Penguins, while Jakub Å karek turned away 36 shots in the win.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Sunday, Mar. 6, against the Providence Bruins at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Game time for the Penguins and Bruins is 3:05 p.m.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 9 when the Cleveland Monsters come to town. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 3-0-0-0 this season against Cleveland and has never lost on home ice to the Monsters (5-0-0-0). Puck drop for the Penguins and Monsters is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

