Heat Fall Friday in OT, 2-1

March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Juuso Valimaki netted his first goal of the season to open the scoring Friday but the Stockton Heat (30-9-4-1) fell in overtime to the visiting Bakersfield Condors (23-13-4-5) by a 2-1 final at Stockton Arena.

A tightly-checked first period saw the teams go scoreless into intermission with Stockton leading in shots, 6-4, through 20 minutes. Valimaki put Stockton on top with his tally late in the second, breaking the scoreless tie with 2:07 to go in the frame.

The Condors tied it up early in the third, lighting the lamp 37 seconds into the final period of regulation to knot the game at a goal a side, the score that lasted until Brendan Perlini's overtime strike with 26 seconds remaining on the clock.

It's the first time this season that the Heat have suffered consecutive losses, Stockton now 12-0-1-0 in games following setbacks on the year.

NOTABLE

Juuso Valimaki's game-opening goal was his first marker of the season.

With an assist on Valimaki's goal, Justin Kirkland extended his scoring streak to seven games with 10 points in that span (4g,6a).

The Heat are now 5-0-1-0 on the season against Bakersfield.

Stockton is now 24-1-3-0 on the year when scoring first, 22-1-3-0 when leading after two periods.

It's the first time this season the Heat have lost consecutive games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-8

STK PK - 5-for-5

THREE STARS

First - Brendan Perlini (1g)

Second - Dmitri Samorukov (1g,1a)

Third - Juuso Valimaki (1g)

GOALIES

W - Stuart Skinner (26 saves on 27 shots faced)

OTL - Adam Werner (19 saves on 21 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat take on the San Jose Barracuda Saturday at Stockton Arena, a 6 p.m. puck drop.

