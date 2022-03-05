Bears Fall in Hartford 3-1 on Saturday Night
March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hartford, CT) - The Hershey Bears couldn't find the offense they needed in a 3-1 defeat to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night at the XL Center. The loss was Hershey's fourth straight and moved the club's record to 26-21-4-3.
The two teams failed to score in the opening frame, and Hartford's Matt Lorito opened the scoring 12:15 into the second period. On the power play, Lorito scored his third goal of the season, one-timing a shot from the right circle past Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard to make it 1-0. Nils Lundkvist and Zac Jones had the assists.
Trailing 1-0 entering the third period, the Bears quickly equalized in the final frame. Mason Morelli won a puck battle in the slot, and Mike Vecchione swooped in and sent a short pass to Aliaksei Protas. The forward snapped a quick shot from the right circle that surprised Hartford goaltender Keith Kinkaid. The goal was Protas' fourth marker of the season.
However, that would be all the offense Hershey would find. At 4:11, Hartford regained the lead. After a collision, Hershey's Garrett Pilon laid at center ice injured, and the Wolf Pack worked the puck into the offensive zone. With Pilon attempting to get to his skates, Hartford's Tanner Fritz banked a shot off a Hershey defender and past Shepard to make it 2-1 Wolf Pack
A few minutes later at 7:19 of the third, Austin Rueschhoff would extend the Hartford lead to 3-1. His power play goal came off a rebound, and Anthony Greco assisted, as did Lundkvist, who added his third helper of the night.
Hershey went 0-for-3 on the power play while Hartford was 2-for-7. Shots favored the Wolf Pack, 29-25.
The Bears return to action on Tuesday versus Lehigh Valley. The puck drops at GIANT Center at 7 p.m. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.
