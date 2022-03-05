Canucks' DiPietro Dominant in 3-0 Loss to Laval
March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
LAVAL, QC - Whenever Abbotsford Canucks goaltender Mikey DiPietro's name has been called as of late, he's been nothing short of dominant.
Many would say DiPietro's dominance really started to show in Abbotsford's 6-2 victory over the Stockton Heat on Feb. 27, where he made 34 saves and was named the second star of the game.
Then, as the team was scheduled to head on a four-game road trip which began against the Toronto Marlies at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday, DiPietro got the tap on the shoulder once again.
He made 25 saves in Abbotsford's 6-4 victory over the Marlies.
DiPietro didn't have to wait long for next start. He was slated to start in net for the Canucks on the second-half of back-to-back games against the host Laval Rocket on Saturday.
He was phenomenal, making 26 saves, including 16 in the first period alone. But despite that, it wasn't enough to earn the victory.
Abbotsford (24-18-3) fell to Laval (25-18-3) by a score of 3-0, ending its three-game winning streak.
The start marked DiPietro's fourth of the last six games.
It has been a rocky road for DiPietro, who was selected by the Vancouver Canucks with the No. 64 pick in the 2017 NHL draft, thus far.
But this may be a sign of things to come.
Especially if he continues to put up remarkable performances whenever his name is called.
He just continues to prove himself when opportunity arises.
UP NEXT
The Abbotsford Canucks will conclude their four-game road trip when they visit the Toronto Marlies at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00AM PST.
NEWS AND NOTES
Canucks defenceman Adam Brubacher and forward Carson Focht returned to the lineup.
It marked the first time Abbotsford has been shutout since Jan. 9, when the Canucks lost 4-0 to the Bakersfield Condors.
BOXSCORE
https://theahl.com/stats/game-center/1023433
