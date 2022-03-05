Heat Battle for OT Win over Barracuda
March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Juuso Valimaki delivered his second goal in as many games, this one the game-clincher in the opening minute of overtime to lift the Stockton Heat (31-9-4-1) to a 4-3 win over the San Jose Barracuda (16-28-2-0) Saturday at Stockton Arena.
The defenseman finished with two points on the night, a goal and an assist, one of three Heat skaters to have two-point efforts in the contest as he was joined by forwards Luke Philp and Emilio Pettersen.
The Heat took the early advantage, scoring two goals in the opening frame with Philp and Walker Duehr finding the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes. The teams then traded goals in the second, San Jose's Sasha Chmelevski trimming the lead 10:04 into the middle frame before Pettersen's marker restored the two-goal edge into the final set.
The Barracuda were able to force overtime with a strong third period push, Dillon Hamaliuk and John Leonard scoring to push the game past regulation, before Valimaki netted the winner to snap Stockton's season-long losing streak at two games.
NOTABLE
Kevin Gravel skated in his 250th AHL game.
Emilio Pettersen notched his second multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist, his last coming December 11 against Tucson.
Luke Philp moved to second on the Heat with his 17th goal of the campaign, trailing only Matthew Phillips' 20. He tallied his seventh multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist.
Dmitry Zavgorodniy notched his first point of the season with an assist on Pettersen's goal.
Juuso Valimaki has goals in back-to-back games and three points (2g,1a) in Stockton's last two games.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 0-for-0
STK PK - 0-for-0
THREE STARS
First - Juuso Valimaki (1g,1a)
Second - Emilio Pettersen (1g,1a)
Third - Luke Philp (1g,1a)
GOALIES
W - Dustin Wolf (28 saves on 31 shots faced)
OTL - Alexei Melnichuk (34 saves on 38 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat host the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, March 9, a 6:30 p.m. puck drop.
