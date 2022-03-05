Morning Skate: Heat Host Barracuda Saturday at Stockton Arena

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (30-9-4-1; 1st Pacific) vs. San Jose Barracuda (16-28-1-0; 9th Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat aim for a bounce-back effort Saturday as they welcome San Jose to Stockton Arena, the home team entering the tilt on the heels of a 2-1, overtime setback Friday at the hands of the Bakersfield Condors. The Heat scored first on Friday with Juuso Valimaki lighting the lamp late in the second period, but Bakersfield bounced back with a score early in the third then in the final minute of overtime in the team's first win against Stockton on the year.

JUMPMAN UP TO SOMETHIN'

Justin Kirkland has been on fire since the calendar flipped to 2022, the winger totaling 19 points and 11 goals in 19 games since the start of January. Kirkland brings a career-best, seven-game point streak into Saturday's game against San Jose with 10 points and four goals in that span.

THE JUUS IS LOOSE

Juuso Valimaki's goal on Friday was his first marker of the season, snapping an eight-game scoreless skid for the defenseman. It was Valimaki's first goal since April 13 of the 2020-21 campaign, when he scored as a member of the Calgary Flames against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In Valimaki's first Stockton stint, the blue-liner had four goals and 14 points in 20 games.

HEAT HAVE A POINT

Stockton's undefeated run following losses came to a close at 12 games on the year, with the Heat now 12-0-1-0 in games immediately after setbacks. The Heat, who had 25 of a possible 26 points in such games, have limited opponents to five of a possible 26 and have outscored opponents by a 49-25 margin in those contests.

SPECIAL TEAMS EDGE

Stockton has benefitted from special teams contributions in building the AHL's best record with the penalty kill ranking tops in the AHL at 87.3-percent for the season and the Heat going 22-1-1-0 when scoring on the power play. Against San Jose, the Heat have clicked at 31.6-percent on the man-advantage (6-for-19) while keeping the Barracuda empty on 14 power plays.

'CUDA KILLERS

In winning three of four meetings with the Barracuda, Stockton has built up a cumulative scoring edge of 18-7 this season, including 10-5 at Stockton Arena. The top line of Jakob Pelletier-Glenn Gawdin-Matthew Phillips has accounted for a combined 14 points in the season series, with Gawdin scoring three goals and five points, Phillips two goals and four points and Pelletier a goal and five points. On the back end, Dustin Wolf has been dominant against San Jose in the season set, allowing exactly one goal per game and boasting a save percentage of .964 against the Barracuda.

