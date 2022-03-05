Strong Third Period Paves the Way for 4-2 Monsters Win over Marlies
March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 19-21-6-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Toronto's Josh Ho-Sang scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 2:26 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 1-0. Jake Christiansen notched a tally at 2:02 of the middle period off assists from Robbie Payne and Kevin Stenlund to tie the game, but Semyon Der-Arguchintsev recorded a marker at 15:30 giving the Marlies a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. The Monsters made a third period comeback starting with a goal from Payne at 1:17 off feeds from Thomas Schemitsch and Tyler Sikura followed by a marker from Dillon Simpson at 5:39 assisted by Tyler Angle and Sikura. Payne added his second tally of the night at 16:18 with a helper from Christiansen securing a 4-2 win for Cleveland.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 25 saves for the victory while Toronto's Joseph Woll made 33 saves in defeat.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, March 6, for a noon puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 3 - - 4
TOR 1 1 0 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 37 0/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
TOR 27 0/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 25 2 7-6-1
TOR Woll L 33 4 5-5-0
Cleveland Record: 19-21-6-4, 7th North Division
Toronto Record: 24-17-3-1, 2nd North Division
