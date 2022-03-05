Strong Third Period Paves the Way for 4-2 Monsters Win over Marlies

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 19-21-6-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Toronto's Josh Ho-Sang scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 2:26 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 1-0. Jake Christiansen notched a tally at 2:02 of the middle period off assists from Robbie Payne and Kevin Stenlund to tie the game, but Semyon Der-Arguchintsev recorded a marker at 15:30 giving the Marlies a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. The Monsters made a third period comeback starting with a goal from Payne at 1:17 off feeds from Thomas Schemitsch and Tyler Sikura followed by a marker from Dillon Simpson at 5:39 assisted by Tyler Angle and Sikura. Payne added his second tally of the night at 16:18 with a helper from Christiansen securing a 4-2 win for Cleveland.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 25 saves for the victory while Toronto's Joseph Woll made 33 saves in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 3 - - 4

TOR 1 1 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 37 0/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

TOR 27 0/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 25 2 7-6-1

TOR Woll L 33 4 5-5-0

Cleveland Record: 19-21-6-4, 7th North Division

Toronto Record: 24-17-3-1, 2nd North Division

