Wolf Pack Host Bears in First of Two Home Games this Weekend

March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to shake off two consecutive losses tonight when they return to action at the XL Center for the second game of a three-game homestand. The Wolf Pack kickoff their weekend back-to-back set with a visit from the Hershey Bears on 'Military Appreciation Night, Presented by General Dynamics Electric Boat'.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of six meetings this season between the Wolf Pack and the Bears. It is also the second of three trips to Hartford for the Bears, who will return to the XL Center in three weeks for the regular season series finale on March 26th. The Wolf Pack have claimed victory in three of the previous four meetings, including two of the three contests at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The Pack took a 3-2 shootout decision in the last matchup on February 2nd in Hershey. Jonny Brodzinski scored 15:40 into the third period to tie the game 2-2, forcing overtime. In the shootout, both Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger would score while Keith Kinkaid made two saves on three attempts to secure the extra point.

The Wolf Pack also won the only meeting in Hartford this season, taking a 7-3 decision at the XL Center on November 20th. Brodzinski and Lauri Pajuniemi each scored twice in the win, as Hartford struck for a season-high five goals in the third period.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack suffered a 3-2 overtime defeat in their last outing on Wednesday night against the Belleville Senators on home ice. Anthnoy Greco scored twice, including with the extra attacker at 18:42 of the third period, but it wasn't enough. Rourke Chartier's second goal of the game 68 seconds into overtime proved to be the deciding tally. Former Hartford defenseman Michael Del Zotto also scored for the Sens.

Jonny Brodzinski leads the club in scoring with 39 points (18 g, 21 a) on the season. His 18 goals are also tops on the Wolf Pack. Currently, Brodzinski is on recall with the parent New York Rangers (NHL). Greco sits second on the club in scoring with 37 points (12 g, 25 a) on the season. He scored his 100th career AHL goal on Wednesday night.

The Rangers recalled Gettinger on Thursday morning to the NHL roster. The Wolf Pack, meanwhile, recalled forward James Sanchez from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen on Friday morning, while also signing forward Abbott Girduckis to a professional tryout. Girduckis will wear number 17 with the club.

The Wolf Pack are 16-7-2-1 at the XL Center during the 2021-22 season.

Bears Outlook:

The Bears enter this evening's contest with a record of 26-20-4-3, good for a points percentage of .557 and a fifth place standing in the Atlantic Division. The Bears suffered a 4-3 overtime setback last night against the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. Forward James Neal scored a hat-trick, including the overtime winner, for the T-Birds. Defenseman Cody Franson lit the lamp twice for the Bears in defeat, while Garrett Pilon also tacked on a goal. Pheonix Copley made 30 saves in the loss.

Forward Joe Snively currently leads the Bears in scoring with 38 points (15 g, 23 a), but is on recall to the parent Washington Capitals (NHL). New England native Mike Vecchione leads active Hershey skaters in scoring with 35 points (12 g, 23 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

Join us tonight for 'Military Appreciation Night, Presented by General Dynamics Electric Boat'. The first 1,500 fans into the building will receive a Wolf Pack T-Shirt courtesy of CTDOT! Tomorrow, the 'Battle of Connecticut' rages on as the Wolf Pack host the Bridgeport Islanders at 3:00 p.m. Join us for Sonar's birthday and Mascot Madness, and don't forget to purchase your CTDOT 'Hat-Trick Pack'! Packs include three tickets, three hot dogs, and three fountain drinks!

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.