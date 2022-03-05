Moose Rebound from Slow Start with Five Straight Goals

March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (29-17-2-1) faced off against the Rockford IceHogs (22-22-3-1) for a Saturday afternoon clash at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off an 7-2 win against Rockford on March 3.

Rockford got the scoring started in the opening frame. The puck was dished out from behind the net and found Josiah Slavin who fired it past Mikhail Berdin for a 1-0 lead. Rockford added to its lead three minutes later with a tally from Lukas Reichel off a shot from the slot. That pushed the IceHogs ahead 2-0. The Moose cut into the lead as C.J. Suess finished off a Greg Meireles pass on a two-on-one to get the Moose on the board. Berdin ended the first frame with five saves while Arvid Soderblom finished with nine of his own.

The second period saw the IceHogs add to their lead five minutes into the frame. A shot from the blueline was fired by Wyatt Kalynuk. Michal Teply redirected the dipping disc past Berdin and pushed the IceHogs ahead 3-1. Manitoba fired back and pulled within one on a late power play. David Gustafsson got a stick on the shot and knuckled it past Soderblom for his 10th of the season. 42 seconds later the Moose tied the contest. Johnathan Kovacevic threw the puck on net and found twine with his eighth of the year. The horn sounded to end the middle frame with the two teams tied 3-3 and the Moose leading 23-11 in shots.

Manitoba scored the go-ahead marker 35 seconds into the third courtesy of Jeff Malott. Austin Poganski took a shot and the rebound found Malott who slammed it home. Manitoba pressed and found some insurance from Austin Poganski. The forward tipped home a Ville Heinola shot to push the Moose lead ahead to 5-3. Rockford pulled Soderblom late in favour of the extra attacker, but was unable to find twine as the period wore down. Berdin ended the contest with 25 saves for the win. Soderblom was tagged with the loss and recorded 27 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic (Click for full interview)

"I didn't love our start obviously. We gave them a two-goal lead. We maybe weren't ready physically and weren't engaged at the start, kinda had to be a little bit harder. We dug ourselves a hole, but there was no panic in our group. We just stayed composed and wore on them as time went on we started burying some chances and got the win. "

Statbook

Greg Meireles has recorded six points (2G, 4A) his last three games

Bobby Lynch has four points (1G, 3A) his last three games

C.J. Suess has five points (2G, 3A) in his past four games played

David Gustafsson has scored in two consecutive games

Cole Maier has recorded four points (1G, 3A) his last three games

Jeff Malott's 15th goal of the season is a new career high

Declan Chisholm has registered three points (1G, 2A) his last pair of games

What's Next?

The Moose welcome the Belleville Senators to Canada Life Centre on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.