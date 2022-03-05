Eagles Welcome Back 'Pot of Gold' to Raise Funds for 5-Year-Old Jayce Vogel

WINDSOR, CO. - After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Colorado Eagles are excited to announce the return of the team's annual "Pot of Gold" fundraiser, in which the Eagles will be raising funds for 5-year-old Jayce Vogel of Timnath. The event will take place during the Eagles game against the Stockton Heat on Saturday, March 19th at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to bid on specially designed St. Patrick's Day jerseys worn by the Eagles players during the game. The silent auction will be held via Handbid from Wednesday, March 16th through the Saturday, March 19th. All money raised from the auction will go directly to the Vogel family.

New for this season, a limited number of replica Pot of Gold jersey's will be sold on March 19th at the merchandise stand at the BEC to help support the cause. Pot of Gold hats and t-shirts will go on sale this Saturday, March 5th so fans can gear up for one of the most fun nights of the year!

At just 6 months old, Jayce was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic neuroblastoma, a cancerous tumor that begins in nerve tissue of infants and very young children. For a year, Jayce was being cared for and treated at Children's Hospital Colorado. He was later referred to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York for treatment, which would require monthly trips - sometimes in excess of 18 days - from their family's home in Timnath, to New York City, where Jayce would undergo painful treatments of immunotherapy. After enduring over a year and a half of tough travel back and forth for Jayce and his family he's since finished multiple rounds of chemotherapy and over a dozen rounds of immunotherapy.

In addition to his neuroblastoma, he is the only child in the world known to have a condition called VIP (vasoactive intestinal peptide), which has not responded to traditional treatment options. Most children that have VIP are cured upon tumor removal, and the few that have needed more have either responded to a specific medicine, or unfortunately passed away. For Jayce, there is no known cure, but rather only maintenance.

Subaru of Loveland is supporting the cause by donating a portion of Subaru sales through the event and making an additional donation during the game on the 19th for all Chuck-A-Pucks that land inside the sunroof of the Subaru on the ice during the intermission "Chuck-A-Puck" promotion.

In addition to the silent auction of the themed Eagles jerseys that have been sponsored by Lucky Joe's in Old Town Ft. Collins, with the help of the Larimer and Weld County Sheriff's departments, donations will be collected during the game for anyone who would like to help Jayce and his family's cause.

The annual St. Patrick's Themed evening will also feature green Budweiser drafts, Irish step dancing, in addition to the Irish-themed jerseys, complete with a unique Celtic logo and the initials of the previous recipients of the "Pot of Gold."

