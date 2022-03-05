Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters
March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to the Monsters. Christiansen contributed 1-0-1 with a +2 rating in four appearances for the Blue Jackets this year and added 6-20-26 with 21 penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 39 appearances for the Monsters.
A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 22, tallied 9-32-41 with 35 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 76 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland during a portion of the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. In five WHL seasons with the Everett Silvertips from 2015-20, Christiansen registered 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Columbus on March 4, 2020.
