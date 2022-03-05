Reign Defeat Silver Knights, 6-3

March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated, 6-3, on March 5 by the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Reign took an early lead less than two-minutes into the contest with a goal from Helge Grans. Jack Dugan tied up the contest, sniping a shot past Reign goaltender John Lethemon. Lias Andersson quickly responded with a goal off the faceoff. Pavel Dorofeyev brought the game back to a tie in the final minute of the first period with a wrist-shot goal. In the start of the second frame, Jordan Spence once again earned the lead for the Reign. Derrick Pouliot tied the contest once again with a goal for Henderson to start the third period. Rasmus Kupari responded, scoring the fourth goal for the Reign. Vladimir Tkachev furthered the Reign lead with a fifth goal shortly after. Kupario scored his second of the night, a shorthanded goal, finishing the game with a 6-3 win for Ontario.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights travel to Wells Fargo Arena to take on the Iowa Wild on March 12 at 4 p.m. PT and March 13 at 1 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.