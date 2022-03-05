Reign Defeat Silver Knights, 6-3
March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated, 6-3, on March 5 by the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Reign took an early lead less than two-minutes into the contest with a goal from Helge Grans. Jack Dugan tied up the contest, sniping a shot past Reign goaltender John Lethemon. Lias Andersson quickly responded with a goal off the faceoff. Pavel Dorofeyev brought the game back to a tie in the final minute of the first period with a wrist-shot goal. In the start of the second frame, Jordan Spence once again earned the lead for the Reign. Derrick Pouliot tied the contest once again with a goal for Henderson to start the third period. Rasmus Kupari responded, scoring the fourth goal for the Reign. Vladimir Tkachev furthered the Reign lead with a fifth goal shortly after. Kupario scored his second of the night, a shorthanded goal, finishing the game with a 6-3 win for Ontario.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights travel to Wells Fargo Arena to take on the Iowa Wild on March 12 at 4 p.m. PT and March 13 at 1 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.
