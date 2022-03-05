Seven Colorado Goals Doom Gulls

The San Diego Gulls dropped a 7-4 decision to the Colorado Eagles Friday night at Budweiser Events Center. Despite the setback, the Gulls have won five of their last eight games (5-3-0-0) and six of their last 10 contests overall (6-4-0-0).

Buddy Robinson and Bryce Kindopp each scored shorthanded goals, marking the first time since Jan. 31, 2020 (5-3 win vs. SJ) that the Gulls netted multiple shorthanded goals in a game. Robinson's tally marked his third goal of the season and 15th career shorthanded goal. Kindopp scored his third career shorthanded goal to give him 7-13 points on the season, matching his point total from his rookie season in 2020-21.

Danny O'Regan extended his season-high point streak into a fourth game (4-2=6) with his 11th goal of the season to move into a tie for the Gulls lead in goal scoring and is now tied for second on the club in points with 11-15&. O'Regan's power-play tally marks his seventh of the campaign to claim the Gulls lead in power-play goals and points with 7-6=13 points on the man advantage.

Nikolas Brouillard collected his 18th and 19th assists of the season to take the club lead in assists and scoring with 8-19' points. Brouillard leads Gulls blueliners in goals, assists and points, while ranking tied for fourth in goals among AHL defensemen leaders and tied for 12th in points.

Jacob Perreault recorded his sixth multi-point effort of the season (1-1=2) and has earned 1-3=4 points over his last four games.

Vinni Lettieri earned a pair of assists for his fourth multi-assist performance over his last nine games (2-10=12).

Trevor Carrick continued his assist and point streaks into a third game (1-3=4), matching season highs, with an assist on Robinson's shorthanded goal.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 14 saves in 38:45 of relief in the setback.

The Gulls conclude their weekend back-to-back with the Colorado Eagles Saturday, Mar. 5 at Budweiser Events Center (6:05 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Assistant Coach Daniel Jacob

On the team's even strength play:

It was an emotional game on Wednesday, and I think we had a good start, you know? The first few shifts we were alright and then we digged ourself a hole and battled back. You cannot give them that much that early because it's going to be tough to come back.

On special teams:

I think we were desperate. We needed goals. The guys, they put pressure on them and we got some breaks, but, again, it's the broader picture. You need to be sound five-on-five in order to have good pp, good pk. We're gonna have to bounce back and be better five-on-five tomorrow.

On harnessing emotions for tomorrow's game:

Not necessarily for us. It's really (about) playing as a team. Making sure that there's five guys in the picture all the time. You know the execution is going to have to be better, moving our feet, finishing our hit, being physical and slowing them down.

Vinni Lettieri

On the team's recent success on the power play:

I think we've been keeping it a little more simple. We've been doing well in practice. Coaches have been doing a lot of work with us in practice, which has been really good to get some reps in, but both units just collectively have been just doing a great job and holding each other accountable and we've been getting a few goals off of it.

On what the team needs to do to shut down Colorado's offense:

Just bring it. I mean we just railed off three in a row, which is a good step in the right direction for us and we got to just bail out our goalies a little bit more. They've been doing so much for us and just turn the page. Go tomorrow, learn a little bit and then we'll be ready to play.

On dealing with the high altitude in combination with Colorado's speed:

Yeah, I mean we work so hard back home that I think our stamina shouldn't be a problem. Obviously, the altitude is going to play a little bit of an effect, but the way we work at practices it shouldn't be an issue. We should be able to handle it.

